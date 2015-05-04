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Stefan Kunze
born_on_may_20_th
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gray and black mountain near of body water
Mossy rocks in a lake
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 4, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
mountains
clouds
grey
lake
environment
rock
stone
rocks
stones
long exposure
shore
b&w
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