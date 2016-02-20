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Kai Oberhäuser
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gray and black amplifier on speaker
monochrome amp
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 20, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D200
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
music
grey
concert
rock
live
band
cable
wires
black & white
cables
gig
amplifier
amplify
amp
cord
cords
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