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Andrea Vincenzo Abbondanza
andreabbondanza
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gray air plane flying during daytime
Flying over snowy mountains
A map marker
Im Pk. 14, 8953 Dietikon, Switzerland, Dietikon
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Published on
October 13, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Microsoft, Lumia 930
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
snow
airplane
grey
plane
view
air travel
flying
peak
wing
airplane wing
airplane view
rocky
tip
plane wing
above
landscape view
switzerland
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