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Zoran Ožetski
ozetsky
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Animals
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grasshopper on green leaf
Camouflaged mantis
A map marker
Zutica Suma, Velika Hrastilnica, Croatia
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Published on
March 17, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
green
plant
wildlife
leaves
cricket
leaf
insect
dragonfly
bug
isolated
praying mantis
croatia
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