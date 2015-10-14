Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Sergei A
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
grass covered mountains during daytime
Green mountain valley
A map marker
Obstruction Point Trailhead, Port Angeles, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 14, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
green
mountains
fall
grey
park
morning
mountain range
hill
valley
national park
wilderness
peak
olympic national park
united states
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20