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Preston Pownell
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Grand Canyon mountain
Red canyon arch
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 5, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
mountains
sun
desert
blue sky
rock
rocks
cave
wilderness
canyon
geology
erosion
deserted
day light
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