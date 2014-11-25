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Grand Canyon Arizona
Swirling sandstone ravine
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 25, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
natural
light
red
rock
brown
rocks
cave
quality
beautiful background
cave wallpaper
canyon
artistic
nice
bing wallpaper
climb
pretty wallpaper
layers
opening
cavern
grand
High resolution images
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