Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Linda Yuan
@heylindaaaaa
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Corner Tower, Forbidden City, Xicheng District, Beijing, China
Published
on
July 30, 2020
Apple, iPhone 11
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
corner tower
forbidden city
xicheng district
beijing
china
building
architecture
temple
shrine
worship
pagoda
castle
fort
HD Grey Wallpapers
Free images
Related collections
Hero
80 photos
· Curated by Charbel
hero
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Signs of the Times
839 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
sign
Light Backgrounds
building
Collection #137: Over
7 photos
· Curated by Over
People Images & Pictures
hand
HD Grey Wallpapers