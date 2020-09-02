Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Aaron Santelices
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Thimphu, Bhutan
Published
on
September 2, 2020
Canon, EOS 60D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
thimphu
bhutan
clothing
apparel
blanket
silk
home decor
quilt
Backgrounds
Related collections
Objects
578 photos
· Curated by Margaret Richardson
object
HD Art Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Brittle Threads
4 photos
· Curated by Debra Hicks
quilt
accessory
blanket
ethnic
19 photos
· Curated by Jiwon
ethnic
HD Color Wallpapers
outdoor