Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Thalia Ruiz
@thalia_s_ruiz
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 16, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Fresh produce
Related tags
Fruits Images & Pictures
strawberries
fresh
produce
seeds
Food Images & Pictures
plant
strawberry
HD Red Wallpapers
Backgrounds
Related collections
Larder & Vine
61 photos
· Curated by Jessica Coffman
kitchen
HD Grey Wallpapers
indoor
fruit
29 photos
· Curated by Daniëlle Wolters
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
strawberry
Organic
248 photos
· Curated by Natali Ya
organic
Food Images & Pictures
food and drink