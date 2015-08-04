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Kim Leary
kimleary
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Gorilla
Gorilla looking up
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 4, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D80
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
monkey
africa
shadow
brown
sunlight
gorilla
zoo
attitude
mammal
wild
ape
close-up
grumpy
gibbon
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