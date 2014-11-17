Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Axel Antas-Bergkvist
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
Golden Gate Bridge under blue sky at daytime
Fog Over The Bay
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 17, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D90
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sea
construction
grey
usa
ship
bridge
san francisco
california
hills
golden gate bridge
cargo
pillar
cable
landmark
bay area
golden gate
smog
san fransisco
iconic
freighter
PNG images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20