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Modestas Urbonas
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Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco California
Bridge Over Calm Waters
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 14, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
architecture
clouds
boat
bridge
fog
transportation
golden gate bridge
sailboat
structure
suspension bridge
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