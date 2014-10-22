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Michael Hirsch
hirsch
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Golden Gate Bridge, California
Golden Gate Bridge
A map marker
Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco, CA, USA, United States
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Published on
October 22, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 5s
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
architecture
clouds
bridge
san francisco
hills
golden gate bridge
golden gate
bay
suspension bridge
usa
united states
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