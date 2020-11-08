Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Syed Aoun Abbas
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Quetta, Pakistan
Published
on
November 8, 2020
samsung, SM-J730F
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
quetta
pakistan
HD Grey Wallpapers
wrist watch
quartz
indoor
photography
wristwatch
Clock Images
analog clock
building
tower
clock tower
architecture
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #186: Unsplash
10 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Unusually good
38 photos
· Curated by Charles Deluvio
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers
minimal
I'M GLAD TO SEE YOUR BACK
1,022 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
back
People Images & Pictures
human