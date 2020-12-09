Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Trey Schatzmann
@treyschatz
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
9 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
ornament
christmas ornament
christmas decorations
shiny ornament
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
Christmas Tree Images
sphere
lighting
home decor
Brown Backgrounds
abies
fir
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Welcome to New York
154 photos
· Curated by Lucas Gallone
york
new
building
Fog
154 photos
· Curated by Francesco Dell Orto
fog
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
leafy
152 photos
· Curated by Kari Shea
leafy
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers