Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Dan Wayman
@theamazingdjw
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Baldwin's Book Barn, Lenape Road, West Chester, PA, USA
Published
on
June 15, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
baldwin's book barn
lenape road
west chester
pa
usa
chair
Book Images & Photos
library
HD Grey Wallpapers
old books
old chair
Book Images & Photos
book store
reading nook
reading
furniture
indoors
room
bookcase
shop
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #66: Chris Coyier
9 photos · Curated by Chris Coyier
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
silhouette
Collection #167: Lonely Whale
8 photos · Curated by Lonely Whale
straw
drink
sea
Landscape
384 photos · Curated by Emanuel Musa
Landscape Images & Pictures
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images