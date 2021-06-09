Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Junior Louis Jean
@juniorlj
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 9, 2021
SM-G965U
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
blossom
Flower Images
plant
daisy
daisies
pollen
Free images
Related collections
Houseplant heaven
628 photos
· Curated by Mickey Gast
plant
potted plant
pot
Layers
555 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
layer
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Landscape
1,149 photos
· Curated by Carlo Cardella
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
outdoor