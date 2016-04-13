Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Tim Stief
@timstief
Download free
Rigi Kaltbad, Switzerland
Published on
April 13, 2016
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Share
Info
Related collections
Editorial Themes
8 photos
· Curated by Mariana Lamadrid
focu
Sunset Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Random
1,169 photos
· Curated by Nick Nice
random
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Elements
113 photos
· Curated by Lia Lanzo
element
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Related tags
rigi kaltbad
switzerland
photo
photography
electronics
focus
view
Mountain Images & Pictures
bokeh
telescope
Sunset Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
face
portrait
Free pictures