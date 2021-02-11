Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Christian Wiediger
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Schwäbisch Gmünd, Deutschland
Published on
February 11, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Calvin Klein wristwatch
Related collections
Feet from above
259 photos
· Curated by Mahdi Shakhesi
feet
shoe
leg
To see the world
38 photos
· Curated by Iza
Travel Images
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
Horses
24 photos
· Curated by P J
Horse Images
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Related tags
hand
wristwatch
People Images & Pictures
human
holding hands
accessory
accessories
schwäbisch gmünd
deutschland
finger
HD Grey Wallpapers
calvin klein
klein
watch
luxury
Clock Images
clothing
ring
calvin
jewelry
Public domain images