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Glossy sheets of metal form abstract shapes in the Experience Music Project Museum
Abstract metal facade
A map marker
Experience Music Project Museum, Seattle, United States of America
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 5, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D300
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
texture
abstract
art
building
architecture
pattern
design
creative
metal
grunge
steel
modern
structure
copper
arhitecture
folded
seattle
united states of america
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