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John T
john_thng
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glass building
Simplistic sophistication
A map marker
London, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 7, 2017 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
architecture
grey
window
glass
windows
lines
arch
corner
city
london
urban
united kingdom
skyscraper
town
high rise
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