Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ugyen Tenzin
@utenzy
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Paro, Bhutan
Published
7d
ago
Canon, EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Paro Taktsang (Tiger's Nest)
Related tags
paro
bhutan
taktsang
tiger's nest monastery
paro taktsang
tiger's nest
taktshang
tourism council of bhutan
tcb
monastery
housing
architecture
building
cliff
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Scenery Wallpapers
painting
HD Art Wallpapers
Mountain Images & Pictures
Free pictures
Related collections
Neon
33 photos
· Curated by Hello I'm Nik
HD Neon Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
HD Pink Wallpapers
Vehicles
105 photos
· Curated by Harriet Allcock
vehicle
Car Images & Pictures
volkswagen
Lights
172 photos
· Curated by Agostino Famlonga
Light Backgrounds
night
Fireworks Images & Pictures