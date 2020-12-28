Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
benjamin lehman
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
,
Health & Wellness
,
Business & Work
Share
Info
Published
on
December 28, 2020
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A doctor and researcher works on a vaccine.
Related tags
doctor
science lab
researcher
lab
covid19
covid-19
vaccine
covid 19
vaccination
medicine
wellness
vaccine
african american
medicine
cure
research
covid
mask
gloves
white coat
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Coronavirus
34 photos
· Curated by Leah Breen
coronavirus
covid-19
pandemic
Stock: Professional
1,238 photos
· Curated by Cristi F.
professional
it
tech diversity
Lab
2 photos
· Curated by Abhishek Kasoji
lab
doctor
science lab