Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bogdan Costin
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Orșova, România
Published
on
December 13, 2020
NIKON D5000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Wild mushrooms are grown on moss.
Related tags
orșova
românia
mushrooms
moss
Summer Images & Pictures
plant
fungus
agaric
amanita
mushroom
Free pictures
Related collections
Mushrooms
48 photos
· Curated by Kara King
mushroom
plant
agaric
Mushrooms
54 photos
· Curated by Christian Domselaar
mushroom
plant
fungu
Mushrooms
40 photos
· Curated by Clara Williams
mushroom
plant
fungu