Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Wayne Gourley
@pwg309
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Felindre, Swansea, United Kingdom
Published
on
May 4, 2021
iPhone XR
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Upper Lliw Reservoir
Related tags
felindre
swansea
united kingdom
HD Water Wallpapers
reservoir
Mountain Images & Pictures
wind turbines
Mountain Images & Pictures
lake
hills
reflection
Nature Images
outdoors
building
architecture
river
beacon
tower
Lighthouse Pictures & Images
Free pictures
Related collections
India
160 photos
· Curated by Sholto Ramsay
india
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Women @ Work
21 photos
· Curated by Lauren M
work
Women Images & Pictures
human
Fresh food
35 photos
· Curated by Dara Shultz
fresh
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable