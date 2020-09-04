Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
alvin matthews
@alvinmatt
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 4, 2020
Canon, PowerShot SX10 IS
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
blossom
Flower Images
lily
People Images & Pictures
human
pond lily
outdoors
petal
peony
Leaf Backgrounds
Public domain images
Related collections
Emotions
79 photos · Curated by Suzi Wong
emotion
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Rain
66 photos · Curated by Modo Studio
rain
HD Grey Wallpapers
drop
Powerful Women
292 photos · Curated by Malvestida Magazine
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images