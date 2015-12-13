Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Annie Spratt
@anniespratt
Download free
Gloucestershire, United Kingdom
Published on
December 13, 2015
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Share
Info
Related collections
handmade
4 photos
· Curated by Paola Isabella
handmade
craft
hand
Create
92 photos
· Curated by Daiane Coutinho
create
HD Color Wallpapers
HD Art Wallpapers
Living Room
14 photos
· Curated by Adantariel
room
Vintage Backgrounds
Book Images & Photos
Related tags
gloucestershire
united kingdom
Vintage Backgrounds
wristwatch
furniture
advertising
box
thread
cotton reels
game
Public domain images