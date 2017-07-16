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Jørgen Håland
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girl wearing white dress holding her bracelet
Girl and her beads
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 16, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
girl
green
wedding
grass
white
event
rainbow
child
hair
dress
kid
ginger
bracelet
blonde
beads
flower girl
closeup
colorfull
caucasian
bead bracelet
Royalty-free images
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