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Jorge Barahona
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girl wearing blue sweater with hands on gray bedspread
Danielita de Icalma
A map marker
Laguna de Icalma, Chile
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Published on
February 25, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS Rebel T6i
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
girl
portrait
people
fashion
blue
model
grey
happy
child
smile
kid
style
pose
young
chile
black hair
lean
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