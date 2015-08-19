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Luke Brugger
lukebrugger
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girl standing green grass field beside lake during daytime
Children fishing in pond
A map marker
Timberline Four Seasons Resort, Davis, United States
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Published on
August 19, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
summer
lake
girls
children
vacation
dinner
sunlight
kid
meadow
fun
blur
bokeh
play
relaxing
sisters
barefoot
recreation
fishing rod
people
family
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