Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
张 学欢
wooozxh
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
girl standing beside glass window
面包店练习#3
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 24, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
girl
face
pink
grey
cute
children
child
kid
store
asian
childhood
surprise
amazed
suprised
people
emotion
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20