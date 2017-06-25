Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Chris Leipelt
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
giraffe behind trees
Giraffe head
A map marker
San Francisco Zoo, San Francisco, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 25, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
wildlife
africa
san francisco
brown
giraffe
blur
safari
bokeh
outdoors
zoo
wild
nose
outside
neck
spot
long
united states
mammal
antler
Historical images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20