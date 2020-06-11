Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Andrea Stajkic
@stajkic_a
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
June 11, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Balinese Barong dance
Related collections
Home
88 photos
· Curated by Yuka Kayamori
home
Food Images & Pictures
drink
Frontal Facades
194 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
facade
HD Windows Wallpapers
building
Blank Walls
560 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
wall
HQ Background Images
HD Brick Wallpapers
Related tags
festival
crowd
human
People Images & Pictures
temple
shrine
balinese
balinese culture
traditional dance
male
barong dance
performance
traditional costume
man
hat
headband
balinese mythology
architecture
building
worship
Public domain images