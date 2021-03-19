Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Santiago Blando
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
March 19, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A Mexican woman wearing a traditional dress
Related collections
Inspiration
153 photos
· Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
inspiration
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Hero
81 photos
· Curated by Charbel
hero
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Epic Atmospheric Nature
111 photos
· Curated by MeKenzie Martin
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
sunrise
Related tags
furniture
apparel
clothing
human
People Images & Pictures
bench
sitting
park bench
fashion
plant
cloak
traditional dress
mexican woman
young woman
blanket
Tree Images & Pictures
Public domain images