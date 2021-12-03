Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
CHUTTERSNAP
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 4, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7C
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
ornament
Christmas Images
Holiday Backgrounds
Winter Images & Pictures
Love Images
gift
season
festive
HD Snow Wallpapers
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
Leaf Backgrounds
Christmas Tree Images
abies
fir
conifer
pine
Free stock photos
Related collections
Workflow
110 photos · Curated by Michael Hamilton
workflow
work
office
thanksgiving
35 photos · Curated by Megan Ryan
Thanksgiving Images
plant
Fall Images & Pictures
Collection #58: Tobias Lütke
9 photos · Curated by Tobias Lütke
outdoor
Tree Images & Pictures
vegetation