Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Kelly Sikkema
@kellysikkema
Download free
Share
Info
Boston, MA, USA
Published on
April 6, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Standing at a social distancing sticker in a grocery store
Related collections
COVID-19
10 photos
· Curated by Vivienex
covid-19
human
text
bsi
33 photos
· Curated by Liam McCallum
bsi
transportation
HD Grey Wallpapers
Corona Virus
19 photos
· Curated by Jigar Sangoi
corona
virus
coronavirus
Related tags
clothing
apparel
People Images & Pictures
footwear
human
boston
ma
usa
current events
advertisement
boot
HD Red Wallpapers
poster
brochure
Paper Backgrounds
flyer
cart
grocery
distance
Space Images & Pictures
Free images