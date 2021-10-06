Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Francesca Zama
@zemm
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 7, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
human
face
People Images & Pictures
head
freckle
photography
photo
portrait
Free pictures
Related collections
[Beach Vibes]
62 photos
· Curated by Arielle Jagow
Beach Images & Pictures
outdoor
sea
Computer
157 photos
· Curated by Valeriiya Ruban
HD Computer Wallpapers
work
electronic
Interesting Doors
117 photos
· Curated by Erin Phillips
door
HD Windows Wallpapers
building