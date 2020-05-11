Go to Paul Kapischka's profile
@kapischka
Download free
brown wooden church bench inside white concrete building
brown wooden church bench inside white concrete building
Dresden Frauenkirche, Dresden, GermanyPublished on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Frauenkirche in Dresden from the inside with altar and organ

Related collections

Dresden
38 photos · Curated by Iris Mueller
dresden
building
architecture
Christianity
493 photos · Curated by Antoine Naanouh
christianity
church
HD Cross Wallpapers
Random
280 photos · Curated by Kayla Ford
random
building
architecture
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking