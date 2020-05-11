Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Paul Kapischka
@kapischka
Download free
Share
Info
Dresden Frauenkirche, Dresden, Germany
Published on
May 11, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Frauenkirche in Dresden from the inside with altar and organ
Related collections
Dresden
38 photos
· Curated by Iris Mueller
dresden
building
architecture
Christianity
493 photos
· Curated by Antoine Naanouh
christianity
church
HD Cross Wallpapers
Random
280 photos
· Curated by Kayla Ford
random
building
architecture
Related tags
HD Wood Wallpapers
indoors
hardwood
dresden
germany
building
architecture
church
plywood
altar
interior design
dresden frauenkirche
aisle
floor
flooring
close
jesus
cathedral
warm
tones
Free stock photos