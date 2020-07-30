Go to Kitera Dent's profile
Available for hire
Download free
white ceramic cup with saucer on white table
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Espresso Rosetta, South J Street, Livermore, CA, USA
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

A cappuccino on a saucer with a spoon at a local coffee shop.

Related collections

coffee
65 photos · Curated by Joylene Jacobs
Coffee Images
cup
latte
Cups
42 photos · Curated by Rebecca Shannon
cup
coffee cup
pottery
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking