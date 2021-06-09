Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Elizabeth Cullen
@ecullen
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Chamonix, France
Published
on
June 9, 2021
NIKON D3300
Free to use under the Unsplash License
View of the Alps above the clouds on a sunny day
Related tags
chamonix
france
mountain range
HD Snow Wallpapers
Mountain Images & Pictures
scenic
alps
climbing
Cloud Pictures & Images
Mountain Images & Pictures
french alps
alpine
Mountain Images & Pictures
Nature Images
outdoors
peak
slope
ice
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Backgrounds
Related collections
Beautiful Blur
4,564 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
Blur Backgrounds
outdoor
plant
Explore more
146 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
explore
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Vinyl and Covers
78 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
Cover Photos & Images
vinyl
record