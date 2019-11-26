Go to CLAUDIA PEREIRA's profile
@claupereirafotografia
Download free
green-leafed plant
green-leafed plant
Lisboa, PortugalPublished on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Leaves by @claupereirafotos

Related collections

Nature macro
8 photos · Curated by CLAUDIA PEREIRA
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
lisboa
website
15 photos · Curated by Lucy Siddall
Website Backgrounds
plant
Flower Images
Portugal Green
29 photos · Curated by Ricardo Marques
portugal
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking