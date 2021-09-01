Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Social History Archive
@socialhistoryarchive
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
5d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
antique
1920s
glass lantern slides
garden
roller
Vintage Backgrounds
boy
childhood
chil
People Images & Pictures
human
vehicle
transportation
chair
furniture
tricycle
lawn mower
tool
tire
Public domain images
Related collections
Beautiful Shots From Above
249 photos
· Curated by Andy Holmes
above
drone
aerial
Hiking Adventure
51 photos
· Curated by Hitsch Meyer
adventure
hiking
outdoor
CHRISTMAS, SNOW AND WINTER
101 photos
· Curated by Joanna Kosinska
HD Snow Wallpapers
Christmas Images
Winter Images & Pictures