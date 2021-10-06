Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alisher Sherali
@alisherx
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Italy
Published
on
October 6, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
Italy Pictures & Images
roots
bark
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
tree trunk
HD Wood Wallpapers
Free images
Related collections
Earth
59 photos
· Curated by Fabien Edjou
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Work
372 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
work
Website Backgrounds
business
Fruits and Veggies
107 photos
· Curated by Joana Areosa
veggy
Fruits Images & Pictures
vegetable