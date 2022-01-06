Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jacob Townsend
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Mingo Junction, OH, USA
Published
on
January 6, 2022
Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Christmas celebrations in a depressing midwest town.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
mingo junction
oh
usa
HD Grey Wallpapers
street
Christmas Images
Christmas Tree Images
depressing
small town
midwest town
midwest city
condemned house
moody
moody city
old city
old town
small town america
run down
run down building
cityscape
Free stock photos
Related collections
Colours
661 photos · Curated by Tim Mossholder
colour
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Creep it Real
64 photos · Curated by Angie Muldowney
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Dark Wallpapers
DREAMERS
24 photos · Curated by Lana Campher
dreamer
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures