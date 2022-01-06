Go to Jacob Townsend's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Mingo Junction, OH, USA
Published on Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Christmas celebrations in a depressing midwest town.

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

mingo junction
oh
usa
HD Grey Wallpapers
street
Christmas Images
Christmas Tree Images
depressing
small town
midwest town
midwest city
condemned house
moody
moody city
old city
old town
small town america
run down
run down building
cityscape
Free stock photos

Related collections

Colours
661 photos · Curated by Tim Mossholder
colour
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking