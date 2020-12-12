Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Severin Candrian
@feeypflanzen
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Flawil, Schweiz
Published
on
December 12, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
three hands holding up three baby nest ferns
Related tags
flawil
schweiz
plant
potted plant
plants
feey
studio
thesill
bloomscape
patchplants
pflanze
birds nest fern
nestfarn
interior
indoor plant
flora
baby plant
hand
pottery
jar
Public domain images
Related collections
House Plants
197 photos
· Curated by Phil Jones
house plant
plant
houseplant
compras
293 photos
· Curated by Marcela Gomes
compra
Flower Images
plant
Indoor Plants Store
89 photos
· Curated by Gabriela Castro
plant
houseplant
plantlover