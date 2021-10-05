Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Rafiee Artist
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 5, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7SM3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Very close view of a beautiful girl's face
Related tags
human
People Images & Pictures
face
female
Women Images & Pictures
photo
photography
portrait
Girls Photos & Images
selfie
outdoors
Free pictures
Related collections
Let's Party!
202 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Party Backgrounds
Flower Images
Food Images & Pictures
Repeating image backdrops
90 photos
· Curated by Michelle L
backdrop
wall
HD Brick Wallpapers
Sorrow and Strength
62 photos
· Curated by Caron Ryalls
sorrow
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers