Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Peeyush Kale
@blaqneqtar
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 5, 2021
ASUS_I001DE
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
guitar
bass guitar
Grass Backgrounds
bass
bassist
Music Images & Pictures
Musician Pictures
esp
5string
five strings
HD Green Wallpapers
leisure activities
musical instrument
electric guitar
plant
Creative Commons images
Related collections
water
588 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
Halloween
119 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
Halloween Images & Pictures
autumnal
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Us Humans
328 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
human
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures