Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Keith Helfrich
@keithhelfrich
Download free
Share
Info
Charlotte, NC, USA
Published on
June 11, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Color - Neutral Tones
3,323 photos
· Curated by Writing&Style
neutral
plant
HD White Wallpapers
Collection #121: Ameriie
6 photos
· Curated by Ameriie
Cloud Pictures & Images
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Collection #125: Medium
6 photos
· Curated by Medium
HD Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Related tags
human
People Images & Pictures
parade
protest
crowd
clothing
apparel
helmet
text
charlotte
nc
usa
People Images & Pictures
word
banner
skin
Brown Backgrounds
PNG images