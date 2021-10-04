Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Phyllis Poon
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 4, 2021
samsung, SM-G965W
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
strawberries
strawberry
plant
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Vibrant Blackouts (OLED)
70 photos
· Curated by Tyler Lastovich
HD Black Wallpapers
HD Dark Wallpapers
Flower Images
Collection #54: Jeff Sheldon
10 photos
· Curated by Jeff Sheldon
desk
HD Wood Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds
Collection #70: Chris Guillebeau
10 photos
· Curated by Chris Guillebeau
People Images & Pictures
HD City Wallpapers
building